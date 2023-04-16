Roma-Udinese / The official formations: Sottil surprises everyone, outside Beto

Here are the official formations for the championship match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and José Mourinho’s Roma. There are no surprises

A great championship match will be staged tonight at the Stadio Olimpico. On the one hand, Andrea Sottil’s Udinese has a great desire to win again and play a game like the one against Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri before the break. On the other hand, there is a Roma that comes off a bad defeat in the Europa League and wants to take at least three points in the league, also considering all the teams that failed to win this weekend. Let’s not waste any more time and consequently let’s go and see official formations of the match between the black and whites and the yellow and reds. All the choices of the two technicians José Mourinho and Andrea Sottil.

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Diego Llorente; Zeki Celik, Bryan Cristante, Edoardo Bove, Stephan El Sharaawy; Georginio Wijnaldium, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Andrea Belotti. Mister: José Mourinho

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol, Nehuen Perez; Kingsley Ehizibue, Lazar Samardzic, Walace, Sandi Lovric, Destiny Udogie; Roberto Pereyra, Isaac Success. Coach: Andrea Sottil

The choices of the two technicians — With all the players forced to raise the white flag, José Mourinho relies on his players for certainty like captain Lorenzo Pellegrini. Great opportunity, however, for those who have not found much space to date like the center forward Andrea Belotti. On the other hand, Juventus coach Andrea Sottil is completely surprised. Success will go on the pitch from the first minute, but without Beto at his side an incredible choice that leaves a big question mark. To accompany the offensive raids of the Nigerian attacker there will be Roberto Pereyra who today returns to cover the role of attacking midfielder/second striker. The rest of the line-up is also fully confirmed according to the rumors read in the last few days. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest statements from Nehuen Perez a few minutes after kick-off. Here are the words of the Argentine central defender << See also here comes the mini-season ticket for the playoff race. All info

April 16, 2023 (change April 16, 2023 | 20:04)

