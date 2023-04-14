Home World Roma-Udinese / The probable line-ups: Giallorossi in offensive emergency
Roma-Udinese / The probable line-ups: Giallorossi in offensive emergency

Roma-Udinese / The probable line-ups: Giallorossi in offensive emergency

The black and white and yellow and red teams are preparing for the next championship match. Let’s see the choices of the two technicians

Udinese and Roma are preparing for the next league match. The two companies have a great desire to win the match for two completely different final objectives. The Giallorossi continue their run-up for a place in the top four of the championship. A goal that is not easy to achieve given the various opponents in the fight and above all the commitments that follow each other every week. For the Bianconeri, however, the situation is different. Nine days from the end the championship already has little to give awayHowever, Andrea Sottil’s team wants to win as many victories as possible in order to rebuild its ranking. Let’s not waste any more time and go see possible formations and the choices of the two technicians in view of Sunday’s match. Here’s who they’ll take the field with.

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol, Nehuen Perez; Kingsley Ehizibue, Roberto Pereyra, Wallace, Sandi Lovric, Destiny Udogie; Isaac Success, Beto. Coach: Andrea Sottil.

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Nicola Zalewski, Bryan Cristante, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola; Georginio Wijnaldum, Stephan El Sharaawy; Andrea Belotti. All: Jose Mourinho

The choices of the two technicians

The two teams are living in a moment that is completely opposite. The first team that will play at home does not yet have any certainty of formation, also having seen and considered the possible problems with the attack and the heavy absences Of Paulo Dybala e Tammy Abraham. Udinese, on the contrary, is ready to field all the star players and try in every way to get a victory during a difficult match. For Mister Sottil, the starting eleven who defeated the reigning Italian champions will finally return to the field. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see all the latest ones coming from the incoming market. The company secures the new Beto. Brenner closing from Cincinnati <<

