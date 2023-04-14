Udinese and Roma are preparing for the next league match. The two companies have a great desire to win the match for two completely different final objectives. The Giallorossi continue their run-up for a place in the top four of the championship. A goal that is not easy to achieve given the various opponents in the fight and above all the commitments that follow each other every week. For the Bianconeri, however, the situation is different. Nine days from the end the championship already has little to give awayHowever, Andrea Sottil’s team wants to win as many victories as possible in order to rebuild its ranking. Let’s not waste any more time and go see possible formations and the choices of the two technicians in view of Sunday’s match. Here’s who they’ll take the field with.