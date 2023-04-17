Roma-Udinese / Walace: “We are worried, we are conceding too many goals”

The Brazilian Walace expressed his disappointment in view of the next championship meetings. Here are the midfielder’s statements

It took place last night the championship challenge between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and José Mourinho’s Roma. A very open and far from simple challenge between two teams that have experienced an ups and downs season, but overall positive (although still to be decided). The Bianconeri came out defeated and they know they have to do much more to save this season’s finale which will be anything but simple. At the end of the match he had his say one of the most constant players of this team: the Brazilian Walace. Here is his opinion on this debacle for the Friuli team.

“We have scored many goals lately and it is a fact that worries everyone. The fact remains that we have a great defense and we are a team made up of excellent players. Tonight didn’t go well, our goal is to dismiss the match immediately and think about the next championship match”. A Walace who is disappointed by this beating suffered at the Olimpico in Rome. A passive who is probably too heavy, but which in the end finally downsizes Udinese also in view of this season finale.. We certainly need to do much more to be able to aspire to at least the left side of the general classification.

The opinion on the match — "Mister Sottil has prepared this match very well. We are the ones we need to manage matches better and think about when you need to be taller or shorter and also make all the necessary assessments. We need to work hard to get the best out of the next match against Cremonese". A Udinese team that is forced to win and can no longer accept any kind of false step between now and the end of the season. A difficult week is expected, but one that needs come out as winners

