Romania has expelled 40 people including diplomats and employees of the Russian embassy in Bucharest

In Romania he expelled 40 people including diplomats and employees of the Russian embassy in Bucharest due to the deterioration of relations between the two countries due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On 8 June, the Romanian Foreign Ministry had given the Russian Ministry 30 days to remove 11 diplomats and 29 people employed in the technical and administrative offices of the embassy together with their families: according to information provided by the local media, these people have returned to Russia on Saturday with a civilian flight of a Russian airline.

The reasons for the expulsion of the diplomats are not entirely clear. The Romanian Foreign Ministry said only that they “reflect the level of ties” between the two countries.

Romania was a communist country, very close to the Soviet Union. It has been a member of NATO since 2004 and has been a member of the European Union since 2007. Immediately after the start of the war in Ukraine had expelled 11 Russian diplomats suspected of possible espionage: the Romanian government has announced that at the moment the staff of the Russian embassy in Bucharest is more than halved.

