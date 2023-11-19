Home » Romania qualified for EURO 2024
Romania qualified for EURO 2024

Romania qualified, on Saturday evening, after an eight-year break, in a final round. The tricolors won the match with Israel 2-1 and got the tickets for EURO 2024 in Germany.

The winning goals were scored by Ianis Hagi and George Pușcaș, the students of the selector Edward Iordanescu getting back on the scoreboard after being led 1-0 thanks to Zahavi’s success in the 2nd minute. Thus, Romania will be present for the sixth time at a final tournament of the European Championship, after the editions of 1984, 1996, 2000, 2008 and 2016. In the last stage of group I, Romania will play against Switzerland, at the National Arena, on Tuesday, November 21. The two teams already qualified for the final tournament in Germany will compete for first place in the group.

If it finishes in 1st place in group I, Romania will go up to the second urn. Otherwise, the “tricolors” will be in the third or fourth value urn. PRO TV acquired the broadcast rights for Euro 2024, with the national team’s matches to be broadcast by the Pache Protopopescu channel.

Next year’s final tournament will take place in Germany from June 14 to July 14. On December 2, from 19.00 Romanian time, the drawing of lots of groups will take place at the “Elbphilharmonie” hall in Hamburg.

There will be 4 urns, which will be determined according to the results of this qualification campaign. Germany, the official qualified team, will be the first seed. It will be followed by the winners of the preliminary heats, chosen in order of points, then the runners-up. In groups with six teams, such as ours, the two matches with the last placed team will be deleted.

