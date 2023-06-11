Romania recalled its ambassador to Kenya who had made a racist comment

In Romania he called back Dragos Tigau, his ambassador in Kenya who had compared Africans to monkeys. In late April, in a meeting in a United Nations office in Nairobi, the country’s capital, Tigau said, seeing a monkey outside the window, “the African group has arrived”. Tigau was recalled to Romania on Saturday after his statements were made public and several African diplomats and Kenyan politicians demanded a public apology and resignation.

In an apology letter obtained from CNN Tigau ahad written that his comment, which he never denied, had come during a “long, lively and intense” meeting and that he believed could serve to “relax spirits” (in a subsequent letter he later removed this part).