Romania says its airspace may have been violated during a Russian attack on Ukraine

Romania said its airspace may have been violated on Friday night during a Russian attack on Ukraine. The country’s Defense Ministry wrote in a communicated that the army’s surveillance systems picked up a possible violation, after recording a group of drones headed towards Ukrainian territory, on the border with Romania. The ministry also said that a police contingent had been sent to the border, and that searches for possible debris were underway.

Violations of the Romanian borders had already caused concern at the beginning of September, when wreckage probably belonging to a Russian drone was found on the country’s territory. Romania is in fact part of NATO, therefore it enjoys the protection of Article 5 of the NATO treaty, according to which an armed attack against a member is considered an attack against all member countries. However, the fall of the wreckage had not generated enough tension to fear any type of spread of the clashes.

