Romanian Cup, draw. What the groups look like

The draw for the groups of the Romanian Betano Cup, 2023-2024 edition, took place on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the headquarters of the Romanian Football Federation (FRF). This is the one of the second season in which the Romanian Cup has a group format. 24 teams participate, 8 from the Superliga, the best ranked from the previous season, plus the 16 winners from the play-offs.

Betano Romanian Cup groups, 2023-2024 season

GROUP A

Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe

Ploiesti Oil

Chindia Targoviste

Hermannstadt

Corvinul Hunedoara

Pecica progress

Stage 1: Progresul Pecica – Petrolul, Hermannstadt – Sepsi, Corvinul Hunedoara – Chindia

Stage 2: Chindia – Petrolul, Corvinul – Sepsi, Progresul Pecica – Hermannstadt

stage 3: Petrolul – Sepsi, Chindia – Hermannstadt, Progresul Pecica – Corvinul

GROUP B

Rapid Bucharest

CFR Cluj

In Cluj

FC Botosani

CSA Steaua

CSM Alexandria

Stage 1: CSM Alexandria – CFR Cluj, FC Botoșani – Rapid, CSA Steaua – U Cluj

Stage 2: U Cluj – CFR Cluj, CSA Steaua – Rapid, CSM Alexandria – FC Botoșani

Stage 3: Rapid – CFR Cluj, FC Botoșani – U Cluj, CSM Alexandria – CSA Steaua

GROUP C

FCU Craiova

FCSB

Galati Steel

Dinamo Bucharest

SCM Zalău

FC Bihor Oradea

Stage 1: FC Bihor Oradea – FCSB, Dinamo – FCU Craiova, SCM Zalău – Oțelul

Stage 2: Oțelul – FCSB, SCM Zalău – FCU Craiova, FC Bihor Oradea – Dinamo

stage 3: FCU Craiova – FCSB, Dinamo – Oțelul, SCM Zalău – FC Bihor Oradea

Group D

Constanta lighthouse

University of Craiova

UTA Arad

FC Volunteer

Gloria Buzau

CS Tunari

Stage 1: CS Tunari – CSU Craiova, FC Voluntari – Farul, Gloria Buzău – UTA

Stage 2: UTA – CSU Craiova, Gloria Buzău – Farul, CS Tunari – FC Voluntari

stage 3: CSU Craiova – Farul, UTA – FC Voluntari, CS Tunari – Gloria Buzău

The first two ranked teams from each group qualify for the quarter-finals. The winning teams of the groups will play the matches at home. In the semi-finals, the winners of quarter-finals 1 and 3 will be the hosts.

Photo source: facebook

