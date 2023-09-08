Romanian Cup, draw. What the groups look like

The draw for the groups of the Romanian Betano Cup, 2023-2024 edition, took place on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the headquarters of the Romanian Football Federation (FRF). This is the one of the second season in which the Romanian Cup has a group format. 24 teams participate, 8 from the Superliga, the best ranked from the previous season, plus the 16 winners from the play-offs.
Betano Romanian Cup groups, 2023-2024 season
GROUP A
Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe
Ploiesti Oil
Chindia Targoviste
Hermannstadt
Corvinul Hunedoara
Pecica progress
Stage 1: Progresul Pecica – Petrolul, Hermannstadt – Sepsi, Corvinul Hunedoara – Chindia
Stage 2: Chindia – Petrolul, Corvinul – Sepsi, Progresul Pecica – Hermannstadt
stage 3: Petrolul – Sepsi, Chindia – Hermannstadt, Progresul Pecica – Corvinul
GROUP B
Rapid Bucharest
CFR Cluj
In Cluj
FC Botosani
CSA Steaua
CSM Alexandria
Stage 1: CSM Alexandria – CFR Cluj, FC Botoșani – Rapid, CSA Steaua – U Cluj
Stage 2: U Cluj – CFR Cluj, CSA Steaua – Rapid, CSM Alexandria – FC Botoșani
Stage 3: Rapid – CFR Cluj, FC Botoșani – U Cluj, CSM Alexandria – CSA Steaua
GROUP C
FCU Craiova
FCSB
Galati Steel
Dinamo Bucharest
SCM Zalău
FC Bihor Oradea
Stage 1: FC Bihor Oradea – FCSB, Dinamo – FCU Craiova, SCM Zalău – Oțelul
Stage 2: Oțelul – FCSB, SCM Zalău – FCU Craiova, FC Bihor Oradea – Dinamo
stage 3: FCU Craiova – FCSB, Dinamo – Oțelul, SCM Zalău – FC Bihor Oradea
Group D
Constanta lighthouse
University of Craiova
UTA Arad
FC Volunteer
Gloria Buzau
CS Tunari
Stage 1: CS Tunari – CSU Craiova, FC Voluntari – Farul, Gloria Buzău – UTA
Stage 2: UTA – CSU Craiova, Gloria Buzău – Farul, CS Tunari – FC Voluntari
stage 3: CSU Craiova – Farul, UTA – FC Voluntari, CS Tunari – Gloria Buzău
The first two ranked teams from each group qualify for the quarter-finals. The winning teams of the groups will play the matches at home. In the semi-finals, the winners of quarter-finals 1 and 3 will be the hosts.
Photo source: facebook