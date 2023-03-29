with an interesting line up in which the eclectic is the protagonist, and which offers classic names such as Iggy Pop, The Chemical Brothers, Orbital o Sigur Ros mixed with more recent hit artists like Macklemore, Jamie XX, George Ezra, Nothing But Thieves o Tash Sultanathe festival located in the outskirts of the city of Cluj-Napoca in Transylvania -which will celebrate its ninth edition between July 19 and 23-, is coming as one of the great events of the European summer.

“Electric Castle is a one-of-a-kind festival as it combines great music, art, nature and history. With so many concerts and events available throughout the year, the choice of attending a festival is necessarily a sophisticated one. People no longer want just a good poster; they need a 24-hour experience and Electric Castle offers the complete package: more than 100 hours of live music, news and experiences of all kinds – talks, workshops, sports and wellness activities, fashion and art – around the Bánffy, an iconic 15th century castle. Honestly, with so many activities to attend, you don’t even have to be the ultimate music lover to enjoy Electric Castle,” he explains. Edmond Lenarthresponsible for the festival’s line up since its inception in 2013.

This wide range of artistic ideals that the festival successfully pursues is also reflected in the smaller but no less brilliant names on the lineup, among which for this year stand out Emma Ruth Rundle, Brutus, Los Bitchos, How to Murder Felipes, Oscar Jeromethe locals A.S.I.A y Comathe Congolese Fulu Musicthe Catalan Queralt Lahozapart from an important and numerous selection of DJ's and producers headed by Tiga, Peggy Gou, Booka Shade, Gilles Peterson y Zero 7.

Lenarth emphasizes that “Electric Castle is known and loved for its truly eclectic lineup and we built this reputation by handpicking artists from different genres, from rock to jazz to electronica. The expectations of the public are always considered when creating the “wish list” for the next edition. Furthermore, we take on the mission of supporting local artists as the Romanian and Eastern European market in general offer very few opportunities for local talent to be exposed to an international audience.”

The imposing property, which includes a dozen stages, also contains a camping sector for 25,000 people, another of the strengths of the proposal for which Electric Castle was awarded at a European level in previous editions. By the way, Lenarth proudly reflects “This year we should have celebrated the 10th edition of Electric Castle, but the pandemic changed the plans, so the big celebration will be next year. However, for us, 2023 marks ten years since we embarked on this path, and it’s been a wild ride. When you look back and realize what you managed to build, you have an amazing feeling and a huge energy boost, you want to do more, be more and be better. This festival is like our little child and we are constantly learning throughout its evolution. We will continue working to make Electric Castle one of the best festivals in Europe”