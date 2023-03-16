Rome focuses on 5G to enter the future faster and become a faster, digital, safer, more sustainable city.

The Giunta today gave the green light to the plan to equip Rome with one modern and innovative 5G infrastructure e a public and free wi-fi throughout the city. With the aim of realizing the largest part of it by the Jubilee.

The Romans, families, businesses and the Ammiadministration will have the ability to transmit more data, have a much more powerful and faster network.

An advanced technology that will make it possible to monitor the city much better and therefore govern it in a more intelligent way and to offer innovative services.

The data transmission speed of 5G is in fact up to 100 times higher than that of 4G and has a low level of electromagnetic emissions as well as low energy consumption.

“In fact, thanks to the Roma5G Plan, we will implement intelligent video surveillance systems for the control of mobility, transport and urban security; we will better monitor the conditions of the environment and the quality of public green areas; we will have more intelligent management of the waste cycle; we will offer app development and startup opportunities“, recalls the mayor Gualtieri.

Mobile coverage of the Rome Metro

This ambitious plan includes the coverage of all metro lines, both stations and tunnels; a capillary development of the infrastructure with 6,000 signal propagation points; the development of the Free WiFi network in Rome with around 850 points of presence technologically advanced distributed in 100 squares.

“In short, with the Roma5G Project, the Capital is at the forefront of European cities. It will become a fast, digital, safe and sustainable city. An authentic innovative ecosystem, which grows in the name of innovation and improves the life of towns and cities”Mayor’s word.

Photo courtesy of IBM