Rome, fire in a building in Colli Aniene: one dead – Antonio D’Amato, 80 years old

His name was Antonio D’Amato, 80 years old, originally from Velletri, and he lived on the seventh floor of the building in via Edoardo D’Onofrio, in Colli Aniene, which caught fire in the early afternoon of Friday on the eastern outskirts of the capital. He is the certified victim of the fire, found dying by the firefighters on the condominium stairs: D’Amato, identified in the evening by the police who tracked down some relatives, died of smoke poisoning despite repeated attempts by rescuers to revive him that lasted over half an hour. Like dozens of tenants of the building destroyed by fire, the 80-year-old tried to save himself but failed.

It will now be the autopsy to establish the causes of the death of the elderly condominium, while three women are currently hospitalized in the Sant'Eugenio hospital: two young people and an elderly woman. Their conditions are judged to be very serious: they have burns on various parts of their bodies. One is the mother of a child rescued by condominiums who then handed him over to his father. In the balance of the afternoon of terror in Colli Aniene there are also 14 other wounded, including ten intoxicated, over 130 displaced people welcomed in the structures made available by the Municipality at PalaLevante and at the Croce Institute, also in the neighborhood. Four buildings were declared unusable by the firefighters and seized by agents of the San Basilio police station on the orders of the prosecutor. Perhaps already on Saturday the prosecutors could open a file for culpable disaster, manslaughter and culpable injury.

On the desperate run In via D’Onofrio, at 13.50, dozens of fire brigade vehicles intervened together with police patrols. The flames rose high along the scaffolding erected some time ago for the renovation of the third building, with the superbonus and the application of a thermal coat. The latter construction is under accusation, which may have fueled the fire that broke out perhaps after the explosion of at least three acetylene gas cylinders kept in the workers’ warehouse. However, it is not excluded that the explosions are connected to a fire that broke out earlier due to causes that are still under investigation. The fire therefore developed very quickly in height, also favored by other flammable materials, effectively blocking the escape routes for many tenants.

Some shopkeepers in the area, such as the staff of the Pewex supermarket in front of the buildings involved, together with other residents rushed to try to save the tenants trying to earn their way, although the smoke, visible for miles, had already enveloped the entire complex. “Get out, run away!” They shouted to the condominiums who in turn asked for help from the balconies behind the scaffolding which turned out to be a trap.

The building completely destroyed The damage to the building is very serious. The flames and intense heat destroyed the lower floors, especially apartments and offices. Firefighters searched for hours for any other victimsfounding the doors of houses. In the evening there could be an initial inspection by the firefighters of the Fire Investigation Unit together with the scientific police to identify the causes of the fire. The prefect Lamberto Giannini also arrived on the spot with the commissioner Carmine Belfiore.

Gualtieri: “We will meet all needs” Are Facebook, the concern of the mayor of Rome Rome Roberto Gualtieri: «I am following with anguish the rescue operations of the terrible fire that involved seven floors of a building under renovation in Colli Aniene. I cling to the pain of the victim’s family and express my solidarity with all the injured”. And he underlines: «We are close to the families affected by this tragedy and we will support them in every way. I am in contact with the prefect Giannini, with the president Umberti, (IV Municipality) with the councilor Zevi (housing policies) and with the Civil Protection of Rome Capital on the spot to meet all the needs. I thank the rescuers, the firefighters, the management of Sant’Eugenio and all the health workers who are giving their best to take care of the people involved”.

Air quality checks Lazio harp proceeded to position the air quality samplers in the area affected by the fire, in addition to those already present in the fixed control units. There Civil Protection of the Lazio Region it intervened on the site of the fire by supplying a 14,000-litre tanker at the request of the Civil Protection Department of Rome Capital.

