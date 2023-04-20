Rome incinerator, Count in charge of Legambiente: “Schlein unloads on Gualtieri? Battles are fought or not”

And again: “I expect a change of course from this municipal administration, which wants to carry out a project that is out of time, which is absolutely not good for the city of Rome. I am interested in this project not being carried out, and we are here to prevent this”, continued Conte, in a square where the leaders of the Left Green Alliance were also present, Angelo Bonelli e Nicola Fratoianni.
And Legambiente but it was the president Stephen Ciafani to warn the risk that the issue of waste in the capital will be exploited: “We expected different words from Schlein. But in this city the waste problem is a consequence of wrong choices of all the last administrations, centre-right, centre-left and M5s. Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”
On the contrary, it was the Conte himself who replied to the accusations made by the Nazarene: “It is the sixth time that we have presented such an agenda in Parliament, have you noticed that there was also a decree from Draghi that we did not have?” voted? It is the Democratic Party that at a certain point, after Conte 2, changed its position in an illogical, incomprehensible way, but dispute the coherence of our battles against us ”.