Rome incinerator, Count in charge of Legambiente: “Schlein unloads on Gualtieri? Battles are fought or not”

“There is not Elly Schlein in the garrison against the incinerator of Rome? I hope we can recover it, let’s not be wary. Words of her one passing the buck? I don’t want to make personal or party controversies. Sure is that battles are fought or not fought. And of course you can’t fight goals like these that you declare your opposition to, after they’ve been achieved.” The leader of the M5s is attacking Joseph Conte during defense against the waste-to-energy plant a Romapromoted by Legambiente and other environmental associations, contrary to the project wanted by the Capitoline mayor dem Robert Gualtieri.



If the dem leader had explained in the press conference that “the waste-to-energy plant is a choice that had already been made by the Rome administration”, underlining how this had been decided “well before the new secretariat took office”, by the garrison against the incinerator – where the former mayor of Rome was also present, the pentastellata Virginia Raggi – Conte warned the dem, who had accused him of attacking the Democratic Party instead of the Meloni government: “We fight battles. We cannot accept compromises to keep the opposition together. Here it is the Democratic Party that must clarify ”.

And again: “I expect a change of course from this municipal administration, which wants to carry out a project that is out of time, which is absolutely not good for the city of Rome. I am interested in this project not being carried out, and we are here to prevent this”, continued Conte, in a square where the leaders of the Left Green Alliance were also present, Angelo Bonelli e Nicola Fratoianni.

And Legambiente but it was the president Stephen Ciafani to warn the risk that the issue of waste in the capital will be exploited: “We expected different words from Schlein. But in this city the waste problem is a consequence of wrong choices of all the last administrations, centre-right, centre-left and M5s. Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”

On the contrary, it was the Conte himself who replied to the accusations made by the Nazarene: “It is the sixth time that we have presented such an agenda in Parliament, have you noticed that there was also a decree from Draghi that we did not have?” voted? It is the Democratic Party that at a certain point, after Conte 2, changed its position in an illogical, incomprehensible way, but dispute the coherence of our battles against us ”.