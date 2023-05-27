Rome ko in Florence, Spezia heavy defeat against Toro

by palermolive.it – ​​4 hours ago

After yesterday’s advance (Friday 26 May) between Sampdoria and Sassuolo, which finished 2-2, Serie A is back on the field today with four more matches: Salernitana-Udinese, Spezia-Turin, Fiorentina-Roma and Inter-Atalanta. The penultimate round will then be completed tomorrow with…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Serie A, 37th matchday: Roma knock out in Florence, Spezia heavy defeat against Toro appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».