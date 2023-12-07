Rome Market / Lukaku: incredible news is circulating!

Roma seems absolutely ready to renew the squad to be made available to Mourinho. The love between him and the fans has been going on for some time and doesn’t seem to want to fade. However, the situation regarding management is different. Where – after months of Freddo -now a common front on which to work seems to have opened up. Pinto was publicly thanked by Mou himself who for once felt protected in his battles. And now, it’s time to look forward.

The renewal of the coach could arrive within some time, in spite of those who said that nothing would be done about it. And this, obviously, means that the Giallorossi project will be able to move forward with Mou. Something that obviously underlines how Roma’s transfer market could also take an important turn with some choices that will pass before anything else under the watchful eye of Mourinho. In this sense, there are very important updates regarding Romelu Lukaku <<<

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

