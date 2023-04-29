Rome-Milan report cards: Theo disappoints, Leao lights up, De Ketelaere loses chances, Abraham goals from 7

Incredible final at the Olimpico in the Champions play-off between Roma and Milan. First the Giallorossi joy with Abraham’s goal in the 93rd minute then the Rossoneri’s exaltation, three minutes later, for Saelemaekers’ equal with almost expired time. A result that leaves the positions of the two teams unchanged in the fight for a place in the Champions League. The Giallorossi and Rossoneri remain tied in fourth place with 57 points, with parity in direct matches and the same goal difference. At this link the news and the comment.

Blameless on goals, he gives the team the security it needs. And he has midfielder feet.

He would make an equal match with Spinazzola but misses Abraham.

I work more with Belotti than with Abraham, then he goes out for Kalulu and Milan doesn’t make any money.

A fight with his friend Abraham knocks him out

It had to be, with Leao, Mou’s terror on the wing. it is instead the biggest disappointment.

Not one of his best games, suffers from Matic’s physicality.

He doesn’t exalt the fans but the coaches like him. Always useful.

Against a patched defense he had to do much more.

Atypical attacking midfielder, but in this case normalized.

He often distances himself from the competition, but when he enters into action he is uncatchable. And it’s his cross that leads to the precious draw.

It’s a hack. A free-kick, deflected, comes out just a little.

Physical and fierce, he’s not the one missing on Abraham.

First he risks his leg on an entry by Ibanez from «orange», then he scores a goal of capital importance.

Who is missing in marking on Abraham is him.

He loses the ball from which the Roma goal was born, another missed opportunity

He loses the tactical duel with Mou but takes his revenge for the mockery of the first leg.

Roma:

5,5 Rui Patricio The bunker holds 97′ and protects him. When his miracle would be needed, it doesn’t come.

7 Literate Mou rejected it but the Turk didn’t lose heart. Check how Leao can, the goal assist is needed. Big surprise.

6,5 Mancini Argues with all of Milan, helps Celik on Leao. He complains in vain for a foul on 1-1.

s.v. Plums The massacre of the defenders continues without fault.

5,5 Ibanez A few good advances but it costs Cristante a yellow card and risks red light on Saelemaekers.

6 Spinazzola Order: closing spaces more than searching for them. It adjusts.

6 Cristante He has to go back to the old ways, out of necessity, and his long balls are missing to climb over the midfield.

6,5 Matic Another quality match, marred only by the admonition that will make him miss Monza-Roma.

6,5 Pellegrini He goes close to scoring on two occasions: the blocker Kjaer and Abraham. He helps every comrade.

7 Abraham It makes you angry when you shield Pellegrini’s shot that seemed like a goal. Instead, he scores one of rare beauty that deserves a high mark even if he doesn’t bring three points.

6 Belotti Much more comfortable than Abraham with the double centre-forward. He fights, he’s useful, but he’s still zero in the league. He comes out injured.

6 El Shaarawy Second striker. He tries without being decisive.

6,5 Bove He comes out to applause after a game of total sacrifice

6,5 Mourinho He does the best without Dybala and Smalling. It won’t be “bonito” football, but he deserved to win.