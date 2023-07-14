Rome, official Kristensen: ‘Proud to join this club’

The adventure officially begins Roma Of Rasmus Nissen KristensenDanish winger who will reinforce Roma’s right flank Mourinho. After Llorentethe Giallorossi club has been fishing since Leeds securing the class of 1997. After the medical tests at Villa Stuart carried out in the morning, the club’s official press release arrived in the late afternoon on Friday: “AS Roma is pleased to announce the signing of Rasmus Kristensen from Leeds United on a temporary basis until 30 June 2024“.

Kristensen: “I followed Roma with great interest”

“I am proud to join this historic club – he has declared Kristensen to the official channels of Rome. It didn’t take me long to perceive the great tradition that accompanies the Giallorossi club, a company that I have followed with great interest in recent years. The team’s performances have also increased my desire to join this project and I can’t wait for this new adventure to begin”. Also Tiago Pinto commented on the operation: “Rasmus is a footballer we have followed for a long timewe finally had the opportunity to bring a mature guy to Rome, with important experience despite his young age. We are convinced that thanks to his contribution our defense will be stronger and our most competitive squad.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

