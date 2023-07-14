Home » Rome, official Kristensen: ‘Proud to join this club’
World

Rome, official Kristensen: ‘Proud to join this club’

by admin

The adventure officially begins Roma Of Rasmus Nissen KristensenDanish winger who will reinforce Roma’s right flank Mourinho. After Llorentethe Giallorossi club has been fishing since Leeds securing the class of 1997. After the medical tests at Villa Stuart carried out in the morning, the club’s official press release arrived in the late afternoon on Friday: “AS Roma is pleased to announce the signing of Rasmus Kristensen from Leeds United on a temporary basis until 30 June 2024“.

Kristensen: “I followed Roma with great interest”

I am proud to join this historic club – he has declared Kristensen to the official channels of Rome. It didn’t take me long to perceive the great tradition that accompanies the Giallorossi club, a company that I have followed with great interest in recent years. The team’s performances have also increased my desire to join this project and I can’t wait for this new adventure to begin”. Also Tiago Pinto commented on the operation: “Rasmus is a footballer we have followed for a long timewe finally had the opportunity to bring a mature guy to Rome, with important experience despite his young age. We are convinced that thanks to his contribution our defense will be stronger and our most competitive squad.”

See also  Inter, Inzaghi attacking: give messages to Zhang to courage in the changes

You may also like

Flags in the wind for every Ukrainian soldier...

Fr. Pham Damin to be Promoted to Cardinal:...

Udinese Market – Official: Camara is a new...

Mysterious Disappearance: The Enigma of Wagner and Putin’s...

The Ukrainian counter-offensive is going slowly

Voljenka Ilić was found dead, the godmother announced...

Denys Boreyko killed at the front in Ukraine:...

Remembering the Last Comfort Women: Seeking Justice and...

Wagner mercenaries train regular forces in Belarus –...

Why should you discard the tip of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy