Rome Pride, Gualtieri transcribes the birth certificates of the children of two mothers: «Legitimate act». FdI controversy: “It’s illegal”

He had said it and he did it: this morning the mayor of Rome Robert Gualtieri transcribed the first two foreign birth certificates of the children of two mothers. “A normal, right, dutiful, fully legitimate act,” she said. And that happens just on the eve of Pridethe LGBT+ pride parade at Romaon which the controversy over the patronage granted and then withdrawn by the center-right governor of Lazio still weighs Francesco Rocca. Gualtieri’s move, however, risks igniting even tougher clashes than those on the Region’s sticker. Fabio Rampelli, vice president of the Chamber of FdI, uses sarcasm (“we will give him the tapir of illegality”), but his party has already announced that it will address the prefect Lamberto Giannini: “The mayor is the first who must comply with the laws and cannot distort them due to his own political convictions”, says the president of the Campidoglio Transparency Commission Federico Rocca.

However, Gualtieri has few doubts: «It can be done, there are very clear sentences on the matter – he recalls today – and it would be really wrong and unfair not to proceed with the transcripts or to do it in a partial way. With this transcript we recognize what is already enshrined in their countries of birth, namely that these children have two mothers, and not just one”. In this particular case, we are dealing with a boy born in France to Italian and French mothers and a girl born in England to an Italian-English mother. With this act, explains the Campidoglio, “recognition of Italian citizenship with the related rights is guaranteed to minors, and full duties towards mothers are guaranteed”.

The forward shot of Rome capital city it comes from afar, since last March, when a circular from the Viminale to the prefectures blocked the transcripts, provoking the uprising of the “disobedient” mayors of the big cities, including Gualtieri himself. The right opposed a wall, convinced that the registry transcripts were a way, in fact, to clear the practice of the rented uterus. A debate that has continued until today; the Gpa (Gestation for others) was precisely the point where the agreement between the Lazio Region and the Pride of Rome broke down. The last episode of the question and answer was Rocca who, feeling manipulated by lgbt+ activists, said he was willing to return the sticker in front of their apologies. «I certainly do not owe any apology or thanks to the Region – however today the spokesman of Roma Pride and president of Mario Mieli Mario Colamarino affirms – The history of patronage is a disaster which, however, has shown us the face of the right in our Region, which so far we had seen little with Rocca».

The procession of Rome Pride

​This year’s procession, therefore, in addition to the usual goliardic spirit, promises to be more militant than ever, starting with the title, “QueeResistence”, and from the leading carriage where the minister of the Eugenia Roccella family will be satirized. It is easy to imagine that even the Lazio Region, in the placards and banners, will be targeted by criticism and jeers. The rest will be the usual celebration of rhythm and colour, with the godmothers Paola and Chiara and their hit song ‘Furorè leading the big snake which from 3 pm to Piazza della Repubblica will cross the center passing through the Colosseum, the Imperial Forums and finally Piazza Venezia, to then close in style with the “Rock me Pride” concert in Capannelle. Tomorrow the mayor Roberto Gualtieri will also be there, fresh from transcripts in the Municipality: «I will be there with joy, like last year – he said – a very important event, a sign of the vitality and openness of Rome. There is in all capitals of the world. The lgbt+ community claims rights and even those who are not part of it participate with joy and combativeness». Read the full article

on The Messenger