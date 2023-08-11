Home » Rome, rapes a woman and resumes with his cell phone: 28-year-old arrested
Rome, rapes a woman and resumes with his cell phone: 28-year-old arrested

The carabinieri of Rome have arrested a 28-year-old Ecuadorian accused of aggravated sexual assault against one twenty years old and illicit dissemination of sexually explicit images and videos. The investigations started from complaint by the victimof South American origins: the man, on at least two separate occasions, would have administered them alcohol, narcotics or drugs inside public places in the capital, to then sexually abuse her while filming everything with his cell phone.

The military acquired the videos and collected statements from acquaintances, managing to identify the perpetrator of the violence. During
searches in the home of the arrested person, they were found
a few grams of narcotic substanceand
precision scale and various electronic devices. The investigators will check for the presence of other footage of abuse.

