Home » Rome transfer market / Not just Sanches! Mourinho also wants to hunt…
World

Rome transfer market / Not just Sanches! Mourinho also wants to hunt…

by admin
Rome transfer market / Not just Sanches! Mourinho also wants to hunt…

The victory over Napoli brought back awareness which, after all, hadn’t even faded too much after Bologna. Roma are in the running for fourth place, there is now very little doubt about this. José Mourinho seems to believe it and this is also why he is urging the club to assist him in the transfer market. The Portuguese is asking for reinforcements who can help him reach the club’s much desired goal: qualification for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League. Lucky for Mou, good news is coming. Director Pinto, in fact, seems very close to closing a purchase. And then this flurry of news begins with the hottest one: here’s who is close to joining the Giallorossi <<

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Bad weather in Reggio, the prosecutor opens an investigation into the death of the lawyer Giovanni Pellicanò

You may also like

“It has a very high cost for the...

Review of the album “El Lugar de Arder”...

The great spectacle of the last electoral campaign...

This is how the decree issued by Petro...

Wolfgang Schäuble, former German Finance Minister and long-time...

Optimi Champions League. Lots were drawn for the...

Alejandro Gil: the Government’s economic package had its...

Flooding in the Netherlands after heavy rain: images...

Average exchange rate of the euro December 28,...

Science Finally Discovers What Dying Feels or Looks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy