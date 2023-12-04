Rome transfer market | Pinto wants to buy a phenomenon: “It’s about…”

Emotion is in Roma’s DNA, and the latest triumph against Sassuolo has breathed new life into the Giallorossi team. The victory projected Roma to fourth place in the standings, confirming the rise of the team Jose Mourinho towards the top positions in Serie A.

In this moment of sporting fervor, it is clear that Thiago Pinto, Roma’s sporting director, is working with attention and determination. His vigilance on the market is evident, with his sights set on both the January window and next summer. The victory against Sassuolo was like a clear signal: Roma is ready to compete at a high level and Pinto is determined to further consolidate and strengthen the squad.

Fourth place in the rankings is just one step in this growing journey. Pinto is aware that the road to success requires a competitive and balanced team, ready to face the challenges of the Italian and international championships. His constant attention to the market testifies to Roma’s desire to consolidate its position and compete as best as possible in every competition.

