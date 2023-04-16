Rome-Udinese 3-0 | TREME Giallorossi, bianconeri flat: the comment

Atmosphere of great occasions tonight in an Olympic stadium once again sold out. After the 4-0 win in the first leg, the bianconeri are without Beto and Arslan, both of whom remained in Udine due to flu. After a fairly balanced first half however, the bianconeri were forced to capitulate. 3-0 heavy for Sottil’s men who appeared tired and with few ideas.

First half made up of duels in the middle of the pitch and throw-in actions. The first dangerous action of the match came from Roma, with Mancini hitting his head after a pinball machine in the penalty area ahead of Bijol. Reactive Silvestri even if the conclusion remains quite central. Again for the Giallorossi in the 33rd minute with Wjinaldum who from the edge of the area sends off a sharp right foot that is well rejected for a corner by the number 1 of the Friulians. at 35′ rigor for Mourinho’s team: hands of Pereyra on Smalling’s head butt. Cristante goes from the spot and kicks on the post, but arrives quickly on the rebound Bove signing the advantage of the hosts. Let’s not waste time and let’s move on to the second fraction <<