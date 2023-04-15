Rome-Udinese / Sottil Conference: “The match has been prepared down to the smallest detail”

The Juventus team is working on the Bruseschi fields in view of the next match. Here are Mr. Sottil’s statements on the eve

Udinese continues to work on Bruseschi in view of the next league matches. Tomorrow evening there will be a difficult challenge against José Mourinho’s Roma. A match that the bianconeri absolutely must win to avoid a difficult week with a possible withdrawal. A day before the match, the team coach also spoke about him Andrea Subtil in the usual press conference. There are several topics touched upon by the Juventus coach and all of them are very important in view of tomorrow’s match. Let’s not waste any more time and go read right away his statements.

Initially, Mr. Sottil commented on the working week: “We are talking about a standard week. As we normally do in terms of intensity and we have prepared the match down to the smallest detail”. The coach doesn’t want to lose concentration and he was clear from the beginning. Immediately afterwards he spoke of the Juventus midfield and specifically of two important players such as Pereyra and Samardzic: “The captain is essentialfrom tactical experience, quality and invention”. On the Serbian instead: “Lazar this crescendo a lot still needs to improve a lot in duels and tackles, in being more continuous within the match”. Statements that try to spur one of the most important talents of the whole team. The interview is not over, given that the coach has also made the point on the absences of the Giallorossi. See also Usa, shooting in bars in Minnesota: a 20-year-old died, at least 14 injured

The absences of Dybala and Abraham — “They lose two important players but Roma have a very high level squad, players like El Sharaawy and Belotti absolutely measure up to replace them”. There are many reasons why tomorrow’s match will be decisive for the end of the season and certainly seeing Roma without two valuable players can only make the coach’s saliva water but also the players themselves. speech quickly, but stay on topic.Do not miss probable lineups. Rome and Udinese will take the field like this <<

