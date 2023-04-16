Rome-Udinese | Sottil in the pre-match: “Beto and Arslan out with the flu”

The Juventus coach presented this afternoon’s match against Mourinho’s Giallorossi to Dazn’s microphones

Six games without a win: theUdinese, one of the most beautiful of recent seasons, is not having its best period. The will of the club is to react after last Saturday’s convincing draw with Atalanta, after being, moreover, one step away from the advantage with Beto. Therefore, the desire to amaze, even if we face a team in good shape and playing good football. Although the opponent is difficult, the Juventus coach Andrea Subtil he has every intention of repeating the first leg, without looking at the difference in the standings.

Could this be the turning point?

“The matches are all different. We were good in the first leg, even if everything turned out well. We still deserved to win. Roma remain Roma, they are doing very well and are a solid team. Mourinho he is a winning coach who has given his mentality to the team”.

What are your motivations for this season finale?

“Our motivations must be equally e higher than those of Romaa, because we care about doing well and putting in a great performance. We are aware that it will be difficult at the Olimpico, but we have the qualities to play our game”.

Subtle’s words — On the last minute absences of Beto and Arslan

“Beto he had a strong flu attack before leaving, while Arslan had it last night and therefore they won’t be in the match. Whoever goes on the pitch will do well anyway, I’m convinced, I’m not looking for an alibi”.

