Romelu Lukaku had another incredible miss in the game.

Source: Profimedia

Romelu Lukaku continues to miss shots. The attacker, whom Chelsea paid 115 million euros and who is on loan at Inter, unpleasantly surprises the fans. In the draw against Salernitana (1:1) he missed the impossible. It’s really hard to explain how the Belgian striker didn’t shake the net from a few meters in the 65th minute, with his head…

In the 6th minute, Inter took the lead through Gosens, assisted by Lukaku. Then the Belgian could put an end to the question of the winner, he probably doesn’t even know how he hit the crossbar and not the goal. The punishment for all that came at the very end. In the 90th minute, Kandreva scored to make it 1:1 and “stole” points from Inter.

To make things worse for Inter, the last triumph was recorded on March 5, since then there have been six matches without a triumph, three defeats and a draw each. They will have to recover as soon as possible, since on Tuesday, April 11, Benfica awaits them in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.