If you think of comics and video games, Romics immediately comes to mind, one of the most famous fairs for enthusiasts in Italy together with Lucca comics.

The event took place between 30 March and 2 April in the Rome fair area. Given its location, getting there is quite simple from most Italian regions by train. The station is very close to the north entrance. Certainly, the cosplayers who crowd the place with extremely detailed costumes of characters from manga, video games and much more immediately stand out. In the area, 5 pavilions can be visited: the one that stands out the most is certainly number 8 in which the artists perform, this year, for example, after the unfortunate and at the same time historic events of 2016 it was brought back to the stage of the Romics Cicciogamer89 by Alex Theory. Also in the same pavilion an exhibition of paintings and drawings inspired by fantastic worlds such as that of Dungeons and Dragons was set up.

The other pavilions are used for shopping instead, only in 7 there is a small stage and small stands for signing copies, portrait painters, etc. etc.

You can find objects of all types such as key rings, posters, comics and shirts. I was amazed by the number of sellers of swords and collectible figures, the assortment satisfied me more than in any other fair. It was also possible to participate in escape rooms, courses on the use of lightsabers, play on numerous professional consoles and PCs, attend cartoon and anime cover singer shows or even take professional photos on photographic sets inspired by fantastic worlds. like Mario’s kart, on display given the film’s imminent release. As far as meals are concerned, the choices are numerous, in fact it is possible to taste typical oriental foods, such as gyoza and onigiri, even instant ramen is sold, in fact containers of boiling water are made available to the customer to cook the dish, or more such as pizza and hamburgers. For dessert you can have ice cream, nutella crépes and other dishes. In general the lines are very long but at least they flow quite quickly.

Overall I can say that Romics lived up to my expectations as one of the best fairs in Italy, where you can see and buy anything and everything.

By Giovanni Ciri