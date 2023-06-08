Romy (The xx) sets a date for her long-awaited solo album

Romyknown until now for being the guitarist and vocalist of the British band The xx announces his long-awaited first solo album, “Mid Air”which will arrive in September, and to celebrate it he shares the song “Loveher”.

After several singles, the singer Romy of The xx announces his first solo album for September 8th. “Mid Air” (Young/Popstock!, 23), according to the artist herself on Instagram, focuses on the celebration, sanctuary and salvation she has found on the dance floor and in clubs. queer. Includes collaborations with Fred Again.. y Beverly Glenn-Copelandand the two singles already published, “Enjoy your life” and “Strong”.

Besides, Romy has shared the first song of the tracklist, “Loveher”, and its video clip. Produced by Fred Again.., recounts intimate and delicate moments from the beginning of their relationship, and expresses the freedom of being able to say “I love her”. It was the first song from her that made her feel capable of embarking on a solo project, so it’s the perfect place to start the album.

“Mid Air” will be available on September 8th e incluirá las canciones “Loveher”, “Weightless”, “The Sea”, “One Last Try”, “DMC”, “Strong (ft. Fred Again..)”, “Twice”, “Did I”, “Mid Air (ft. Beverly Glenn-Copeland)”, “Enjoy Your Life” y “She’s On My Mind”.