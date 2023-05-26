Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, the war in the Republican party for the White House: the two opposite policies

Incredible as it may seem to us Europeans, the dispute broke out in the American Republican party between two opposing policiesthat of the rampant governor of Florida Ron DeSantis and that of public enemy number one, Donald Trump, which both presented themselves with a strong social imprint, not to say “leftist”. Famous columnist David Leonhardt sarcastically noted in the New York Times that if Ronald Reaganthe most famous Republican president of the liberalizations and the expulsion of the welfare state of the economy were to come back to life, would no longer recognize the Grand Old Party which he brought to victory with drawn sword in the name of liberalization e deregulation, inspired by the “laissez faire” of the French economic school. Everything has changed: the first two certain contenders emerge for the race to the White House and already lack sensitivity for social medicine and aid for the poor are reproaching each other.

DeSantis has officially announced that he will race in the 2024 for the White House with a brief statement entrusted to Twitter in which he says: “I have decided to present myself as a candidate for the White House to lead the great comeback of America”. The first general reaction was one of relief because Ron had obtained his country with bated breath so much so that he was flogged by the editor of National Review, Rich Lowry, who had written two days ago that “at this rate, when Ron announces his candidacy , that will already be dead.” The young and rampant governor of Florida has thrown himself into the fray and the next question that appears in all the Republican-oriented newspapers is: “Will DeSantis be able to really stand up to Trump or is he just a paper tiger?”.

An initial answer to this question came during the big dinner for the first fundraising at the Four Seasons in Miami, with all the decorative and scenographic magnificence that tradition imposes on such an event. But precisely on the effort and the elitist selection of the guests “The Donald” (as his Slovenian wife still calls him) mocked DeSantis precisely for the display of wealth and the elitist nature of a meeting open only to high-ranking taxpayers. Incredible but true, Trump attacked him, we would say, from the left, for having supported in Congress the Republican laws that aimed to downsize Medicare and Social Security and all the social medicine programs wanted by Obama. The wait live on Twitter Spaces by De Santis, hosted by Elon Musk, it was a flop due to platform inefficiencies. Trump attacked De Santis, badly enduring Musk’s endorsement of his opponent, also using Elon’s misadventures with the SpaceX rocket and even pulling out of the warehouses a video that compares the Governor to Soros and Hitler.

DeSantis was not surprised because he said he is in favor of lowering the prices of drugs and hospitals and has lashed out at President Joe Biden, who has banned the import of cheap medicines from Canada. The issue of Canada is one of the most controversial ones: the neighboring English-speaking state has always been held up to contempt by American liberals because it is treated as a European country dominated by a state which, by limiting full economic freedom, necessarily limits all other freedoms as well .

At least, that had been the opinion of Ronald Reagan. An opinion that corresponds to an ancient sentiment of the United States similar to that which the French have nurtured for the Vendée, the region where the royalists who resisted the Revolution concentrated. Canada for the same reason was the country that hosted the traitors of the American Revolution. And the national anthem The Star-Spangled Banner is inspired by the tragic war in which the US tried to take over Canada, only to be repulsed by the Royal Navy which bombed Washington. And here things change on this ideological aspect as well: Ron DeSantis attacks the White House for having closed the border to low-priced drugs from Canada governed according to social criteria.

Since the emergence of Trump, the Republican Party has split into two sections both with strong popular connotations, hostile to the privileges of the super rich and with an eye to legal immigrants in whom their social security is threatened by illegal immigrants. Trump reassured them and obtained the highest rate of voters of Latin origin and also of poor African Americans who, thanks to the drastic reduction in taxes, had the benefits of a very high occupation whose effects ceased with the arrival of the pandemic that Trump ridiculously tried to exorcise by mocking the name of the Corona-virus, repeating that the Corona name belongs only to a brand of good cigars.