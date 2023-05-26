Ron DeSantis launches his candidacy: live flop on Twitter with Musk. But he still raises $8 million in 24 hours

“In reality i’m not a big fan of the social media“. It screens itself after the presentation flop of your application on Twitter the governor of Florida Ron DeSantiswhich will challenge Donald Trump in the Republican primary for the race White House. What in fact was supposed to be an epoch-making occasion for Twitterwhich was bought by in October Elon Musk, turned into a resounding flop. For the first time a candidate for the presidency of the United States announced on Twitter Spaces his candidacy for the Republican nomination, in an appointment in which the same creator of was present Tesla. But a few minutes from the start on Twitter Spacescon DeSantis ready for the official descent into the field, the site crashed due to problems technicians while more than 600 thousand people connected. The users have abandoned, including the governor of the Florida. However, the flop of the launch did not discourage i donorsallowing the governor of the Florida to raise $8.2 million in the first 24 hours, including $1 million in just one hour. The figure, including online contributions and money from major donors, is more than the $6.3 million raised by Joe Biden on the first day of his 2019 candidacy.

Folks: We can now all relive Ron DeSantis’ humiliating failure to launch! Watch as DeSantis, Elon Musk, and David Sacks struggle to get Twitter Spaces to work in their initial 20+ minute attempt. pic.twitter.com/MyiX1yVKyb — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 24, 2023

The direct flop – “We have a huge number of people online – he said Musk – So the servers are struggling a bit”. Then you resorted to another account and DeSantis with thirty minutes late it made its announcement with about 150,000 users connected while at the end David Sackstech entrepreneur, friend of Musk which is one of the big pro lenders DeSantis, noted that more than 300,000 users had tuned in. But instead of a appointment which was expected to revolve around the run for president of a candidate they admired, Musk e Sacks they were forced to explain what happened several times also because almost 20 minutes into the beginning they were still struggling with Technical Problems.

“I would like to welcome the governor DeSantis for… – he said Musk before the audio cuts out – It’s a shame, it’s never happened before”. While a background voice he stated: “There are many people” connected. When it was possible to give voice to DeSantis, Musk he attributed the inconvenience to problems linked to his own account with over 140 million followers and apologised. Meanwhile the account Twitter of the American president Joe Biden posted a link to support his re-election campaign, with a clear message: “This link works.” And by the staff of Donald Trump they hurried to declare: “Technical problems. Uncomfortable silences. A failure total of the launch”. But for Sacks, “it’s not important how you start, but how you finish and I think it ended very well”. AND Musk He thanked DeSantissaying he hopes for more similar occasions in the future because “it is important that people can hear directly i candidates“. “Thank you – she said – for working with us on this historic event”.