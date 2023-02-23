Does not fit. Not in the big city, not in the music industry, and maybe not in this world either. He already says it in the lyrics of a title song as explicit as “Outdated and Antiquated”: “I don’t fit in”. surely that’s why Ron Sexsmith he listened to his lady wife and left crowded, effervescent and cosmopolitan – but not very welcoming – Toronto in 2018, after writing his first novel (“Deer Life”2017), to head south without leaving Ontario and end up living in a house in the countryside, very close to Stratford, a town with a British resonance (Shakesperarian name: another mismatch, another anomaly, another peculiarity) of only 31,000 inhabitants: something like Manises, Carballo or Valdepeñas, wow.

The British bias has its logic, in any case, if we take into account that the Canadian continues to be the most illustrious epigone of McCartney or Costello. Only here he sounds more bucolic and essentialist than he possibly has done in an entire career that could well have given him the aura of a Neil Finn (Crowded House), or for that matter, that of a Josh Ritter, who would suit him more. hand. The world is not fair. But we already know that.

An outstanding composer, endowed with a disarming ability to draw melodies brimming with tenderness, here he turns to vaudeville à la Kinks (“A Barn Conversion”), to delicacy in the form of a ballad (“When Our Love Was New”), to radiant pop (“Diamond Wave”) and even a low-intensity soul into which he dives less and less frequently (“This, That and The Other Thing”) on a seventeenth album – again produced by Brad Jones, practically a soul mate – that is not “Cobblestone Runway” (2002), “Retriever” (2004) nor either”Long Player Late Bloomer” (2011), but in his own awareness of not needing it (and certainly not looking for it) he has his best asset.