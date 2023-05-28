Ronaldo Messi and Benzema eating seaweed | Magazine

Here is what food professional athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Karim Benzema eat!

Izvor: Instagram/Cristiano/Screenshot

Part of the menu of this trio of “Golden Ball” winners is the so-called “superfood” that helps them achieve enviable results. Although they are well into their fourth decade and the years when footballers are slowly retiring, they are still in full force.

As reported by the Spanish media, “superfood” has become popular in dressing rooms around the world and essentially means products that have important nutrients. One that meets all the criteria that soccer players need is seaweed, which has recently seen an increase in consumption in the US.

Source: Profimedia

Seaweed is known for what they help keep the ocean clean, but they also have seven times more protein than meat, fish and vegetables. They also contain vitamins A, B1, B2, C, D, E, as well as calcium and iron, fiber and potassium, so players are full of energy for matches and training. In addition, it speeds up the metabolism and ultimately helps with weight loss, and a big plus is that they have no calories.

Spanish chef Alberto Mastromateo, who was the private chef of all three of these footballers, reveals the benefits of seaweed:

“They contain great nutritional value. With a small amount, you get a lot of vegetable protein that the body processes even better than animal protein,” said the chef, adding that they are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids.

Have you ever tried seaweed?

(WORLD)