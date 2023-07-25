Eleven Dead as High School Gym Roof Collapses in China

BEIJING – Tragedy struck on Sunday when the roof of a high school gym in the city of Qiqihar, in the far northeast of China, collapsed, resulting in the death of eleven individuals. The authorities confirmed the incident and reported that the latest victim was rescued this morning from the rubble.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, the collapse occurred due to the stored materials on the roof, which had absorbed rainwater, weakening the structure over time. Nineteen people, who were in the gym at the time, including students from the No. 34 Middle School, were affected by the incident. However, specific details regarding the number of student casualties were not immediately provided.

This tragic event has sparked outrage and frustration among parents who are now accusing the authorities of a lack of communication. Social media platforms and the Baidu news website have been inundated with images and videos, capturing the discontent and demands of clear answers from the concerned parents. It should be noted that expressions of discontent and protests are commonly repressed by security forces and government departments in China, as they fear potential social unrest.

Unfortunately, incidents like these are not uncommon in China. Construction and industrial accidents have become recurring tragedies in the country, primarily attributed to corporate negligence in following security regulations, corruption, or the lack of diligence by local government agencies. Such problems are particularly acute in second and third category cities like Qiqihar, which has experienced significant economic decline and outward migration in recent years.

The authorities are now under immense pressure to address the concerns of the affected families and provide transparency in the investigation of the incident. The community is seeking justice for the lives lost and hoping that this incident serves as a wake-up call for stricter adherence to safety protocols and improved communication between authorities and the public.

