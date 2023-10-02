Roof Collapse at La Santa Cruz Church in Tamaulipas, Mexico: 10 Dead, 60 Injured

At least 10 people have been killed and 60 injured, with two in critical condition, after the roof of La Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas, Mexico collapsed. The Tamaulipas Security Secretariat is currently working to rescue the remaining parishioners who are trapped inside the church. The incident occurred with approximately 100 people inside the premises, and it is estimated that around 30 individuals are still trapped. Rescue operations are underway, and 10 people have already been rescued and provided with medical assistance. More updates on the situation are expected.

