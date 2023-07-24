Home » Roof of a middle school gymnasium collapses in China, 11 dead – Corriere TV
Eleven people were killed when the concrete roof of a school gymnasium collapsed in the Chinese city of Qiqihar. Authorities say the roof was weighed down by the deposit of materials on it. The collapse of middle school No. 34 in Longsha District of Qiqihar, located in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, was reported in the early afternoon yesterday, Sunday July 23, but the last remaining person was only pulled from the rubble this morning. Many of the victims would be young volleyball players. There were 19 people at the gym when the crash occurred, four of whom managed to escape, authorities said. A women’s volleyball team was training in the gym when the incident occurred, China Youth Daily reported.

July 24, 2023 – Updated July 24, 2023, 11:10 am

