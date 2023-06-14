Home » Roosevelt will make us dance again in December
Roosevelt will make us dance again in December

Roosevelt will make us dance again in December

The singer, composer and producer from Almena Marius Laber came a year ago to play at Sala Razzmatazz without success after canceling the show due to logistical problems. However, tickets for new dates this winter will go on sale via DICE tomorrow. Thursday June 15 at 10:00 for a single price of €23 including distribution costs.

signed with the stamp Greco-Romanthe ex-member of Beat!Beat!Beat! he enjoys walking a path between club and pop, totally different genres that manage to understand each other through the luminescent music that identifies Laber. The proof is found in projects like “Young Romance” (18) y “Polydans” (21) thanks to which it has risen to the level of artists and bands such as Caribou o Parcels who enjoy having the ability to turn the dance floor into pop karaoke.

Write down the dates and rooms, because a good pop and electronic party awaits you to dance the days December 13 (Sala Apolo, Barcelona) and December 14 (Lula Club-Jaguar, Madrid).

