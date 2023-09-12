Home » Roppon Shogohaido “Cat Exhibition Drawn by Mondo Okumura”
Roppon Shogohaido "Cat Exhibition Drawn by Mondo Okumura"

Roppon Shogohaido “Cat Exhibition Drawn by Mondo Okumura”

The “Cat Exhibition Drawn by Mondo Okumura” is being held at Roppon Shogohaido.


There are about 50 cats on display, including cats that Mondo has been drawing since elementary school, cats illustrated in newspapers and books, and recent works.


In addition, there are many cat goods drawn by Mondo!


You can also buy this on Yokochin Label’s mail order site.
https://yokotinlabel.stores.jp/

Thank you very much for visiting us from the first day. As expected from Gohaido, a store specializing in cat books, most of our portrait customers ask us to draw portraits of their beloved cats (some even have their own dogs!).

On Saturdays and Sundays during this period, Kadodo will be in the gallery drawing portraits. Please check the schedule here for store holidays.


Click here to reserve your portraithttps://wagahaido.com/shopping/26689

The exhibition will be held until September 24th (11:00-18:00).

