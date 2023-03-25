Digitally public tokens of love always run the risk of being cringe. That’s why we slow down, we are discreet, better behind closed doors. A story with zoom in someone’s hand, a stolen one from the person in question without saying much, or a photo so parents-on-outing that it transcends the romantic and reaches the everyday. Making a video with your partner a few millimeters from each other’s mouths is something that makes you doubt between wanting what they have or tremendous chills. But Rosalía already said it, “You have to embrace the cringe, always with the cringe”. If you are going to make your commitment public, get married! Let the world talk about it. So, signed by the couple of the moment, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, their first joint studio work finally arrives.

Three years, three songs. “Kiss”, “Vampires” y “Promise”. In this EP, Rosalía and her partner team up to, of course, talk to us about love between two song breakers and her particular bolero. At the sound level, they approach an extension of the universe of “Motomami”, without forgetting the commercial nature of Rauw Alejandro. A sharp production where there is never a sound too many. “Kisses” does just that in a reggaeton ballad. The rhythmic base contrasts with the sweet melodies that they create by intertwining their voices. “The best thing I have is the love you give me”. He tells us about those first moments, not wanting or being able to separate you. You can feel that song in the same bed where Rosalía lived “Hentai”.

In "Vampires" the relationship is consolidated. There are no games, it's them against the world. This topic is his paparazzi photos at the exit of the Apolo made into song. reimagine "Only Lovers Left Alive". There is nothing like going out to a party with the boy you like, knowing that you are there for each other that night. A darker reggaeton, with marked basses and what seem to be some Arcade notes, but without straying from the Catalan neo-minimalism. Industrial auction, shots and pistols. And like every good night, a quiet morning follows. "Promise" It's a slow Sunday made bolero. Enveloping, calm, with the characteristic turn of the Catalan production. It is, indeed, the promise of a love that cannot end. Passion leaves room for tenderness and the rhythm of little things ("throw us naked" in the water and then sleep on the beach"), those that are forever, those that are not forgotten.