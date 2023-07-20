Rosalía from “Malamente” already has her own doll

the dolls of “motorami tour” They will arrive, but right now we will focus on the fact that on August 31 the Rosalía doll from Funko Pop will see the light of day, which pays homage to the singer in the video clip for “Malamente”, possibly the song that made her the great star that she is today. from today.

Rosalía’s Funko Pop captures “her signature essence and style. With carefully crafted details, from her distinctive hairstyle to her iconic outfit, this approximately 10.5cm tall vinyl figure is an enchanting representation of the singer.” The doll is already on pre-sale in different national and international stores, and will hit stores on August 31.

We remind you that this same brand of dolls has them dedicated to bands and artists as diverse as Pearl Jam, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Pharrell Williams, Outkast, Slayer, Judas Priest and hundreds more.

