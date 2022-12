ZAPORIZHZHIA – No blackout is dark enough to stop two guys who love each other. We are at the old post-Soviet cinema named after director Dovzhenko, which for a month and a half has become one of the “Points of Invincibility” of Zaporizhzhia. The bottles of water, the tea, the biscuits, the stoves, the sockets, the benches, the wi-fi, the electric generator.