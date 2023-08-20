Rosewood São Paulo is a supporter of the 35th São Paulo Biennial – MONDO MODA

O Rosewood Sao Paulo is a supporter of 35th São Paulo Biennial, which takes place from September 6 to December 10, 2023 at the Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion in Ibirapuera Park, in SP. This reinforces the enduring commitment to the promotion of art in Brazil.

Integrated with the A Sense of Place® philosophy of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, in which elements of local identity and culture must be inserted in the design and atmosphere of the hotel, Rosewood São Paulo has deep roots in customs, behaviors and arts Brazilian.

As a result of the partnership, guided tours are planned for Rosewood São Paulo guests to the Bienal, which is considered the largest exhibition in the southern hemisphere and one of the main events on the international artistic circuit.

“Rosewood São Paulo now houses a collection of 450 works of art, all created in collaboration with more than 50 local artists. We promote the Tour of the Arts on the property, a guided tour that explains each creation and the entire process of restoration of the former Maternidade Condessa Filomena Matarazzo. Joining the experience of the Bienal, we reaffirm our objective of promoting culture in the country”, says Edouard Grosmangin.

About Rosewood Sao Paulo

Located in the heart of São Paulo, Rosewood São Paulo is a metropolitan oasis situated in the historic enclave of Cidade Matarazzo, a complex of elegantly preserved buildings from the early 20th century that have been carefully transformed into private residences, sophisticated shops and entertainment venues.

Anchoring this 30,000 square meter mixed-use lifestyle center, Rosewood São Paulo occupies the former historic Matarazzo Maternidade hospital, as well as a stunning vertical garden tower designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel.

Rosewood São Paulo encompasses an immersive art collection with 450 works by 57 Brazilian artists.

With 160 rooms and suites and 100 Rosewood Private Suites available for purchase, the hotel’s interior design, led by Artistic Director Philippe Starck, showcases a sophisticated fusion of old and new through inspired elements and effects such as rich Brazilian woods, lush garden walls, and fine furniture.

Along with the accommodations, Rosewood São Paulo’s extensive amenities include six restaurants and bars and two swimming pools.

