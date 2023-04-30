Home » Rossazzurra party, Catania takes leave of Massimino by beating Santa Maria Cilento
World

Rossazzurra party, Catania takes leave of Massimino by beating Santa Maria Cilento

by admin
Rossazzurra party, Catania takes leave of Massimino by beating Santa Maria Cilento

by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

Catania party at Massimino. The Rossozzurri team, already promoted to Serie C for some time, bids farewell to its public who flocked tonight in over 20,000 spectators (20,204 present, primarily the president Rosario Ross Pelligra ed),…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Rossazzurra party, Catania bids farewell to Massimino by beating Santa Maria Cilento appeared 5 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Teatro Massimo, strike by Libersind Confsal on the occasion of Maestro Ferro's concert

You may also like

restart I would announce protests in Sarajevo on...

Dodik on the recognition of Kosovo Info

The first Museum of Science and the Earth...

New supply of completed but unsold private residential...

Como-Palermo, surprise visit for the retired rosanero: there...

Ivana Knol showed her panties at Formula 1...

Footage of the attack on the priest in...

In Sudan, a truce that has already been...

British King Charles III’s Coronation Details Revealed –...

Crash in Darfo, a 57-year-old man dies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy