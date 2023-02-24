The international reggae festival Rototom Sunsplash is shaping its poster with the first forty artists confirmed in their first announcement. And there is a lot of level again.

He Rototom Sunsplash – which will be held once again in bless you of the August 16 to 22– is announcing its artistic poster for this year’s edition. International artists like Barrington Levy, L’Entourloop, Capleton, Biga Ranx, Yemi Alade, Steel Pulse, Mad Professor & The Robotiks, Lila Iké or the recently awarded Grammy Kabaka Pyramid They have confirmed their attendance. There will also be a lot of presence of groups or singers from the state scene in the programming such as the band Zoo, The Fumiga o Boom Boom Fighters.

In this first announcement, forty artists have inaugurated the poster. The event, like every year, traces the macro cultural event throughout the musical genre and gives rise to a wide range of sounds that gives reggae a voice. We can find both established figures on the music scene living with emerging artists and projects.

There will be various performances on the Main Stage (the main stage of the entire event) and on other stages. In addition, the festival has many other areas where you can fully enjoy the music of the genre. Rototom Sunsplash 2023 it begins and does so by exploring all the diversity of genres around reggae. This is just the first announcement, but there is much more to discover. All the information about the festival is in your website.