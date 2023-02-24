Home World Rototom Sunsplash announces a first and long list of artists
World

Rototom Sunsplash announces a first and long list of artists

by admin
Rototom Sunsplash announces a first and long list of artists

The international reggae festival Rototom Sunsplash is shaping its poster with the first forty artists confirmed in their first announcement. And there is a lot of level again.

He Rototom Sunsplash – which will be held once again in bless you of the August 16 to 22– is announcing its artistic poster for this year’s edition. International artists like Barrington Levy, L’Entourloop, Capleton, Biga Ranx, Yemi Alade, Steel Pulse, Mad Professor & The Robotiks, Lila Iké or the recently awarded Grammy Kabaka Pyramid They have confirmed their attendance. There will also be a lot of presence of groups or singers from the state scene in the programming such as the band Zoo, The Fumiga o Boom Boom Fighters.

In this first announcement, forty artists have inaugurated the poster. The event, like every year, traces the macro cultural event throughout the musical genre and gives rise to a wide range of sounds that gives reggae a voice. We can find both established figures on the music scene living with emerging artists and projects.

There will be various performances on the Main Stage (the main stage of the entire event) and on other stages. In addition, the festival has many other areas where you can fully enjoy the music of the genre. Rototom Sunsplash 2023 it begins and does so by exploring all the diversity of genres around reggae. This is just the first announcement, but there is much more to discover. All the information about the festival is in your website.

You may also like

Crypto Entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, Arrested for Financial Fraud...

Spid, countdown to the expiry of the contract...

Earthquake in Turkey, red balloons on the rubble:...

Kill the Justice League returns in a lengthy...

Estimates in Ohio, USA: More than 43,000 animals...

Mogol, politics is who makes it and Meloni...

Martian Sound, open call until March 1

The remake of Resident Evil 4 is shown...

Ukraine latest news. Ok UN General Assembly to...

War Ukraine Russia, one year later: the dead,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy