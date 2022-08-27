A truck hit a group of people participating in a barbecue in a residential area near Rotterdam, killing three. This was reported by the Dutch police, according to the agency No. At least six people were injured.

According to The Telegraphthe vehicle suddenly went off the road, passing an embankment and overwhelming the people who were celebrating in a green area of ​​the village of Nieuw-Beijerland, 15 kilometers from Rotterdam.

Rescuers are still recovering the truck, which has a Spanish license plate, and no news on the driver’s fate is currently available. Investigations into the reasons for the accident are still ongoing, the police explained to the Dutch newspaper.

Several people have been taken to hospital but a precise budget has not yet been released. Law enforcement sources spoke to the Telegraph of “at least two deaths”, where No news and other newspapers write about three victims.