Home World Rotterdam, truck against the crowd gathered for a barbecue: at least three dead
World

Rotterdam, truck against the crowd gathered for a barbecue: at least three dead

by admin
Rotterdam, truck against the crowd gathered for a barbecue: at least three dead

A truck hit a group of people participating in a barbecue in a residential area near Rotterdam, killing three. This was reported by the Dutch police, according to the agency No. At least six people were injured.
According to The Telegraphthe vehicle suddenly went off the road, passing an embankment and overwhelming the people who were celebrating in a green area of ​​the village of Nieuw-Beijerland, 15 kilometers from Rotterdam.

Rescuers are still recovering the truck, which has a Spanish license plate, and no news on the driver’s fate is currently available. Investigations into the reasons for the accident are still ongoing, the police explained to the Dutch newspaper.
Several people have been taken to hospital but a precise budget has not yet been released. Law enforcement sources spoke to the Telegraph of “at least two deaths”, where No news and other newspapers write about three victims.

See also  To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the branch venue of the Hubei Provincial Council for the Promotion of International Trade was held in Han_Wuhan_News Center_CJN.cn - Changjiang Network

You may also like

Luxury and influential friends: this is how a...

Europride canceled by Serbia due to threats from...

ECB, significant rate hike in September. “Strong price...

NASA Promo: Artemis I – We’re Ready to...

Heavy rainfall in many parts of Pakistan caused...

Confession about Bucha: “So the superiors ordered us...

Biden made another “core war” action to clamp...

Russian spy in Italy: this is how the...

Clashes between militias in Tripoli, at least 12...

Serbia, President Vucic cancels EuroPride 2022: “You can’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy