Xinhua News Agency, Washington, August 19th. Summary: US humanitarian misdeeds condemned by the international community

Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Xianlai

Over the years, the United States has launched military operations and armed interventions around the world, resulting in a large number of civilian casualties, the brutal expulsion of immigrants in the border areas has caused a humanitarian crisis, and the failure to respond to the new crown epidemic at home has caused the deaths of more than one million Americans… American humanitarianism The misdeeds were widely condemned.

Foreign interference leads to humanitarian disasters in many countries

After the “9.11” incident, the so-called “war on terror” launched by the United States lasted for many years, causing humanitarian disasters in many countries. Statistics show that the US “war on terror” has affected 85 countries and regions, resulting in a total of 929,000 military and civilian deaths and at least 38 million people displaced.

In Afghanistan, the 20-year war waged by the United States has left the country devastated and people’s livelihoods withered. According to statistics, a total of about 47,000 Afghan civilians and 66,000 to 69,000 Afghan soldiers and policemen unrelated to the “9.11” incident were killed in the US military operations, and more than 10 million people were displaced.

In August 2021, the Afghan Taliban returned to power, and the US military in Afghanistan retreated in a hurry. Over the past year, the Afghan economy has continued to slide into the abyss, but the US government has frozen about US$7 billion in the central bank’s foreign exchange assets. More than 70 well-known scholars around the world have recently written to the US government, urging the US to immediately return the frozen assets in full. Former Afghan President Karzai also criticized the US move as “atrocity against the Afghan people”.

In Iraq, the United States launched a military strike against Iraq in 2003 on the grounds that Iraq possesses weapons of mass destruction. The number of civilian deaths caused by the war reached 200,000 to 250,000, of which more than 16,000 were directly killed by the US military, and more than 1 million were made homeless. The U.S. military has also seriously violated international humanitarian principles and frequently created “prisoner abuse” scandals.

In Syria, U.N. data shows that U.S. military intervention has killed at least 350,000 Syrians and displaced more than 12 million. Syrian political analyst Usama Danullah said the civilian displacement and casualties caused by the airstrikes were U.S. human rights violations in Syria, but the U.S. called it “collateral damage.”

In Libya, the United States has deeply intervened in Libya’s domestic conflict by fostering proxies. Jalil, the former chairman of the Libyan National Transitional Council, pointed out that the ongoing civil unrest has led to the death of many Libyans, “and the United States is indifferent to the consequences of military operations and wars.”

Border brutality intensifies immigration issue

In recent years, the number of migrants congregating on the U.S.-Mexico border trying to enter the United States has continued to rise, triggering a border immigration crisis, and the brutal treatment of migrants by U.S. law enforcement has made this ongoing humanitarian disaster worse.

Last September, tens of thousands of Haitian migrants gathered in a makeshift camp under the Cross-Border Bridge in the Texas border town of Del Rio. The weather is hot, the environment is crowded and dirty, and there is a shortage of food and drinking water. The forced deportation of immigrants after weeks of torment has sparked widespread criticism of U.S. immigration policy.

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy for Haiti, resigned in anger over the U.S. government’s rude treatment of Haitian immigrants. Foote said in his resignation letter that the reluctance to be associated with the “inhumane and counterproductive decision” by the United States to repatriate Haitian immigrants was “severely flawed” in U.S. policy toward Haiti. Several UN human rights experts have condemned the US government’s mass repatriation of Haitian migrants without any assessment.

At the same time, the surge in the number of migrant children at the border has further fueled fears of a worse humanitarian disaster. Statistics show that among the 266,000 immigrant children who have been detained by the US government in recent years, more than 25,000 have been detained for more than 100 days, nearly 1,000 have been in shelters for more than a year, and some have been detained for more than five years.

Alicia Camacho, a professor at Yale University in the United States, bluntly stated that the border immigration problem in the United States has fallen into a vicious circle: the media revealed that a large number of immigrants are emerging at the border, law enforcement agencies use forced deportation methods, and there is a humanitarian crisis in the border area… Migrants in the United States Response policy is “outdated and dangerous”.

More than a million Americans have died as the virus fails

In the United States, the failure of the federal government’s response to the new crown epidemic has resulted in the death of more than 1 million Americans. The United States, which is a world leader in scientific research strength and medical technology, has become the most failed country in the world to fight the epidemic.

Rochelle Warrenski, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently admitted that the CDC’s response to the new crown epidemic was not timely and lacked a clear plan of action.

The French “Le Monde” reported that the United States left the expensive medical and health care system to the rich and allowed the poor to be deprived of social security, making the United States, the world‘s largest developed country, outdated due to social injustice. Stanford University News pointed out that in the field of health care, the new crown epidemic has had a more severe impact on people of color, highlighting the health gap between whites and people of color.

The spread of the new crown epidemic has hit the U.S. economy hard. The speed and scale of business closures and unemployment in the United States are beyond imagination, and a large number of people have been unemployed for a long time. The “New Crown Dilemma Report” released by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities last year showed that in the first half of 2021, living difficulties in the United States are still very common. There are still 20 million adults in their families who do not have enough food, and 11.4 million adult renters are facing eviction. Risk of rental housing.

At present, the new crown epidemic is far from over, and the monkeypox epidemic has infected more than 10,000 Americans. The New York Times reported that the federal government is still slow to respond to the monkeypox outbreak. Warrensky believes that the United States is facing a similar challenge to the new crown epidemic under the monkeypox epidemic.