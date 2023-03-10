Xinhua News Agency, Berlin, March 9th Summary: “We miss tourists from China” – ITB Berlin highlights industry expectations

Xinhua News Agency reporter Du Zheyu Li Chao

“We miss tourists from China!” Wim Iserif, sales director of SkyTeam, the world‘s major airline operator alliance, told Xinhua reporters at the 2023 Berlin International Travel Fair, although the number of China-Europe routes has not yet resumed. It has reached the level before the new crown epidemic, but important progress has been made in the restoration of routes, and “the future is very optimistic.”

Iserif said that with the orderly resumption of Chinese outbound travel, many SkyTeam member operators are stepping up to resume China-Europe routes. For example, Virgin Atlantic announced that it will resume daily non-stop flights between London and Shanghai in May. flight.

The 2023 Berlin International Travel Mart ended in Berlin, Germany on the 9th. Just like Iserif, exhibitors and industry experts participating in this fair have expressed their expectations for the return of Chinese tourists to the international tourism market.

Daniela Kammermeier, an official in charge of product development and sales at the Munich Tourism Bureau, said at the trade fair that Chinese tourists are interested in Germany’s natural landscapes and historical relics, and they were an important target group of German tourism before the epidemic. . The orderly resumption of China‘s outbound tourism will benefit Germany and the global tourism industry.

Headquartered in Turkey, Swando Group is a hotel and resort management and operation company. Kura, the group’s sales and marketing representative, told reporters that in the group’s resort hotels located in many places around the world, the number of Chinese guests has recovered rapidly, and the operating conditions of the companies are even better than before the epidemic. Kula said that he is full of optimism and expectations for the industry opportunities brought about by Chinese citizens’ outbound travel.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization previously predicted that the number of global international tourists may return to 80% to 95% of pre-epidemic levels in 2023. The organization stated that China‘s orderly resumption of outbound tourism has had a positive impact on the recovery of the global tourism industry.

Chen Ruiliang, senior vice president of Ctrip Group and CEO of the large accommodation business group, told reporters during the trade fair that China‘s outbound travel market has recovered significantly this year, and platform data also shows that users have a strong willingness to travel, and the number of searches related to outbound travel has exceeded the same period in 2019 Level, the entire industry is full of expectations for the future.

During the trade fair, tourism practitioners from all over the world seized the opportunity to attract Chinese tourists. Maria Leonie Garfe, president of the Tour Guide Association of Chubut Province, Argentina, said that she expects more Chinese tourists to come to Argentina to experience the beauty and magic of nature up close. Chen Guoliang, chairman of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents, said that the Malaysian industry has made a lot of preparations to make Chinese tourists feel at home.

Founded in 1966, Berlin International Travel Mart is one of the largest comprehensive tourism exhibitions in the world. This year’s fair attracted about 5,500 exhibitors from more than 160 countries and regions around the world.