Royal Blood mess with the crowd at Radio One's Big Weekend

Royal Blood mess with the crowd at Radio One's Big Weekend

The moment has generated countless comments for and against the British rock duo, who performed at the event to present some old songs and some of the advance singles that will be part of “Back To The Water Below” –to be published on September 9. The problem arose when the public’s response to Royal Blood’s proposal was not what they expected. This is how things started to get mixed up until Mike Kerr addressed the audience asking what if someone in the audience liked rock music. “Nine people? Brilliant. Well, we’re Royal Blood and this is rock.”

There were other moments like when Kerr started to applaud his teammate Ben Thatcher saying “I think we’re going to applaud ourselves, seeing as nobody knows who we are. This is so pathetic. Are you going to applaud us? Ah, you’re very busy.” The duo subsequently left the stage with a “Fuck off” gesture in both hands. As they left, they said that the audience was really boring.

From there, there have been fans who have supported them, the media who have also done so, while others have reproached them for their attitude, considering it a lack of respect for the audience, who was not obliged to know them. In any case, it was all a mistake by the programmers, who could have avoided such a tense moment.

You can see the situation on the twitter below.

