Royal Blood slow down on “Pull Me Through”

“Pull Me Through” is the second single from the band’s forthcoming and fourth album after the title track “Mountains At Midnight”. On the new topic, the leader Mike Kerr says that “Pull Me Through” “is ultimately about giving up on persevering alone and finding the strength to ask for help.” “It’s a song driven by lyrics and melody, as opposed to riffs doing the heavy lifting. Despite being led by a piano, it feels like a lost member of our artillery and a track we were looking forward to playing live.” The premiere of the song is accompanied by a video clip directed by the filmmaker and photographer Polocho and it has been done through Say Goodnight Films.

The next album “Back To The Water Below” has been written and produced entirely by Royal Blood and they plan to launch it on September 1st. In fact, it is already available pre-order. The band has commented on this upcoming project that “Producing it ourselves forced us to do things that came naturally to us. Sometimes having a producer, albeit with good intentions, pushes you into territories you wouldn’t normally go. Obviously, that can really serve progression, but for us it’s also about doing something that is inherently what you would do,” he added.

Although the British duo will not go through Spain, these days they will give their last concerts in Europe before going to the United States, and when they return they will do an intimate tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland and alternate again with shows in the United States.