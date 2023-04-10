Home World Royal carriages unveiled for King Charles’s coronation day – Corriere TV
World

by admin
Work is being done on the preparation of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and the Gold State Coach

With the coronation of King Charles III approaching, the royal workers are preparing for one of the most important moments: the preparation of the various carriages that will carry the Kings from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. Two carriages will be used throughout the day: the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which will take the King and Queen to Westminster Abbey in the morning, and the Gold State Coach, which will transport the royals to Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony with a motorcade official. Both will be pulled by several horses, eight of those pulling the Gold State Coach. Both carriages were used at the late Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and both are regularly maintained by people who work for the Royal Household.

April 10, 2023 – Updated April 10, 2023, 10:39 am

