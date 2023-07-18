Home » Royal Family, Prince George could break tradition: “No military for him”
World

Royal Family, Prince George could break tradition: “No military for him”

by admin
Royal Family, Prince George could break tradition: “No military for him”

LONDON – It’s a small, big revolution. Because in this way a centuries-old tradition of the Royal Family is broken. Several representatives of your Majesty’s armed forces do not seem to like her. However, it seems that the decision has been made. The little Prince Georgepredestined to become king by being second in line of succession behind his dad Williamwill be able to decide not to carry out military service, which has so far been omnipresent in the British royal family, especially for its most important members.

See also  France bans apps like TikTok, Twitter on mobile phones of government officials - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

At the port, Filt and CGIL inaugurate the...

Why do some bags arrive early on the...

News Udinese – Sandi Lovric: “I’m ambitious, I...

DAF Paccar Parts celebrates its 50th anniversary with...

The trajectory of a blogger at the Bia...

The Arrival of Wagner Group: First Convoy Reaches...

No Sanctuary “Portable Popular Metaphysics” (2023)

Japanese Citizens Protest Against Discharge of Nuclear-Contaminated Water...

Reception of the JmGO N1 ultra swing projector...

Russia Bombed Black Sea Ports of Odessa and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy