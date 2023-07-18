Royal Family, Prince George could break tradition: “No military for him”

LONDON – It’s a small, big revolution. Because in this way a centuries-old tradition of the Royal Family is broken. Several representatives of your Majesty’s armed forces do not seem to like her. However, it seems that the decision has been made. The little Prince Georgepredestined to become king by being second in line of succession behind his dad Williamwill be able to decide not to carry out military service, which has so far been omnipresent in the British royal family, especially for its most important members.

