This World Cup let everyone know the “toughness” of Qatar, a small country, and in the Middle East, there has never been a shortage of such “local tyrants”.

In a group match on November 22, Saudi Arabia beat Argentina led by Messi in an upset, and even had a national day off to celebrate.

At the end of the game, Saudi defender Shahrani was injured in an accidental collision with his goalkeeper and was carried off the field on a stretcher.

According to media reports,Shahrani fractured his jaw and left facial bone during the collision, and suffered internal bleeding on his head. If he undergoes surgery, he will miss the rest of the World Cup, but he is still under observation.

The good news is that Shahrani is currently in good condition, and I also reported to the fans through video that he is safe.

It is reported that,Saudi Crown Prince Ahmed bin Salman has ordered Shahrani to be flown to Germany on his private jet for treatment.

This is really royal treatment. Of course, the performance of Shahrani and the entire Saudi team is also worthy of such treatment.

