The First League of Republika Srpska has started.

Source: Promo/OFK Sport Team

Football is back on the pitch in Republika Srpska!

Footballers from Željeznicar Banja Luka opened the second part of the season in the First League of RS with a victory. At the stadium in “Predgrađe” they defeated Laktaš with a score of 2:0.

We didn’t see any goals in the first half, but in the rest of the game Alonzo Pert “started” the visitors with a goal in the 62nd minute.
The question of the winner was solved in the 78th minute when Boris Ostojić hit his own net for the final 2:0 and the first defeat of the team from Laktaš after four consecutive victories in the First League of RS.

The coach of Banja Luka, Danijel Majkić, made his debut on the bench of Željeznicar with the victory, and in the next round his team is expected to visit Tekstilac in Derventa. On the other hand, Laktaši will welcome Rudar from Prijedor on their field.

In the second game, also played today, Radnik players beat Famos in Bijeljina with a score of 1:0. The only goal of the match was scored by Dušan Ristic in the 56th minute from the penalty spot.

FIRST LEAGUE RS 18th round

Today:

Železničar – Laktasi 2:0 (0:0)
/Pert 62, Ostojić 78 ag/

Radnik – Famos 1:0 (0:0)
/Ristić 56 pen./

Sutra:

Drina – Tekstilac (14.00)
Ljubić – Sutjeska
Podrinje – Modriča
Miner – Krupa
Slavija – Sloboda NG
Star 09 – Omarska

Sunday:

Sloboda MG – Kozara

